United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $51,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

IFF traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,567. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

