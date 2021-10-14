United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 52,416 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $501,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.12. 41,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

