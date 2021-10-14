United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $63,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,625. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

