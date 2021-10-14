United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 95,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 81,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock has a market cap of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

