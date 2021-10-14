United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $361,364.04 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 724,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.