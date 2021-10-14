United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $415.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.69 million and the highest is $431.36 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.