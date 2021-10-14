United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $415.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.69 million and the highest is $431.36 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

