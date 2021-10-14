UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share of $4.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UNH stock traded up $17.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.45. 218,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.