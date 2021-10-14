UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNH opened at $403.55 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $380.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

