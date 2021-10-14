UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.650-$18.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $18.65-18.90 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $403.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.69 and its 200-day moving average is $405.33. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

