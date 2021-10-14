Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,803,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.