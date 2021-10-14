Univest Sec Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Univest Sec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

