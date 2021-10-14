UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $2.67

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00004551 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $3.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00311146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

