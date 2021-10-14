UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $8.93. UP Fintech shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 312,831 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

