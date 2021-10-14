Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Man Group plc lifted its position in Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Upwork by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

