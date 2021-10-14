UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.36

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

