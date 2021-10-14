Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.33

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.53. Vaccitech shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 3,008 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VACC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $420,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
