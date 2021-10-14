Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.33

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.53. Vaccitech shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 3,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VACC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaccitech by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $420,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.