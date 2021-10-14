Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

