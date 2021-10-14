Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

