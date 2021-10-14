VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading 0.8% Higher

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.58 and last traded at $193.20. 17,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 14,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.22.

