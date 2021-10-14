VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Trading Up 1.3%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 9,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.