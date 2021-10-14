Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,496 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $47,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $97.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.