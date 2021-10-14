Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.93% of Nordson worth $1,139,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.51 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.