Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.81% of W. R. Berkley worth $1,163,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

