Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.75% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $1,125,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

NYSE RS opened at $144.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.37. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

