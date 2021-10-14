Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.58% of Pentair worth $1,184,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 471,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

