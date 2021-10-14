Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.60% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,190,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

