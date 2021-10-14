Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.56% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,148,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

