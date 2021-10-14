Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.43% of Five9 worth $1,171,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Five9 by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,981,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

