Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 202,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.53% of Invesco worth $1,175,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

