Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.81% of Ferguson worth $1,195,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $67,657,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG stock opened at $141.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

