Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.96% of The Mosaic worth $1,206,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 297,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 171,226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.