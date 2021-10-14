Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.39% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $1,247,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

