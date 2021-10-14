Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,052,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of Mohawk Industries worth $1,163,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.