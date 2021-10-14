Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.49% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,220,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $122.84 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.