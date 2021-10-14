Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.09% of Everest Re Group worth $1,114,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Shares of RE stock opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

