Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Masimo worth $1,137,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $278.64 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.