Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.66% of Equitable worth $1,212,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

