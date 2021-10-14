Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,219,648 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.01% of Marathon Oil worth $1,181,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.