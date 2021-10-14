Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 255,217 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.92% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,163,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 266.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $156.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

