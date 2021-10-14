Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.99% of The Toro worth $1,175,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

