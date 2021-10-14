Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,016 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,788,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.86% of STORE Capital worth $1,200,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.