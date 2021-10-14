Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 63,145 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,375,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.58% of BorgWarner worth $1,231,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

