Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 212.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $209.29.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.