Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 212.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VTHR stock opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $209.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.
