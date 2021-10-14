Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.30

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 889830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.