Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.30

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 889830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
