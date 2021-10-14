Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.34. Approximately 4,916,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,675,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

