Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,193,000. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $79.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

