Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vaxcyte worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

