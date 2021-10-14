VeChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $584.80 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.46 billion and $584.80 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013691 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004817 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

