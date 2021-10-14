Velas Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $322.67 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

