Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $322.67 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Velas has a market cap of $322.67 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

